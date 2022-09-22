Left Menu

IMF to give Moldova access to $27 mln to cope with rising costs

The loan comes as part of a larger, $800 million package that could be disbursed to Moldova if the country improves its fiscal governance and implements, among others, anti-corruption reforms. The IMF said that despite the impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the surging costs that will continue to see the economy stagnate in the near term, the government has made progress in reforms.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:13 IST
IMF to give Moldova access to $27 mln to cope with rising costs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

The International Monetary Fund said late on Wednesday that it will provide Moldova with access to $27 million to help Chisinau with the impact of the war in Ukraine and rising food and energy prices. The loan comes as part of a larger, $800 million package that could be disbursed to Moldova if the country improves its fiscal governance and implements, among others, anti-corruption reforms.

The IMF said that despite the impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the surging costs that will continue to see the economy stagnate in the near term, the government has made progress in reforms. "They (the government) have successfully completed structural commitments on fiscal governance, financial sector oversight, and on strengthening anti-corruption legislation, and even included additional conditionality to support the fiscal structural agenda," the IMF said in a statement.

"Maintaining this strong policy momentum will be critical to secure an additional grant." The country of 2.6 million lies between Ukraine and Romania and has seen thousands of Ukrainian refugees make it their home since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

In June, Moldova was granted candidate status for European Union membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

 Global
2
A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: Study

A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: S...

 Sweden
3
Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM ca...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Europa

NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Euro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022