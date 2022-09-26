Kremlin says Russia and U.S. have 'sporadic' contact over nuclear weapons
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:55 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Monday it was in "sporadic" contact with the United States on issues related to nuclear weapons, in exchanges that allow the world's two largest nuclear powers to outline their positions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he was "not bluffing" when he said Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territorial integrity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- United States
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
ALSO READ
After Ukraine's gains, Kremlin says 'military operation' will succeed
After Ukraine's gains, Kremlin says 'military operation' will succeed
Kremlin: Russia will achieve military goals in Ukraine
Kremlin has no comment on report of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
Kremlin: no discussion of mobilisation after military setbacks in Ukraine