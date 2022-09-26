Kremlin says Russia and U.S. have 'sporadic' contact over nuclear weapons

The Kremlin said on Monday it was in "sporadic" contact with the United States on issues related to nuclear weapons, in exchanges that allow the world's two largest nuclear powers to outline their positions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he was "not bluffing" when he said Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territorial integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)