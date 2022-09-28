Left Menu

Must not let current developments jeopardize 2030 Agenda: Jaishankar

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 02:44 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India and the United States must not let the current global developments jeopardize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday.

At a joint media appearance with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jaishankar said he shared with his American counterpart his experience of interactions during the UN General Assembly about the deep anxieties in the Global South on fuel, food and fertilizers.

''The increasing salience of green growth, digital development, and affordable health is today very, very evident,'' he said.

''We must not let current developments jeopardize Agenda 2030 on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) or to deflect us from climate action and climate justice commitments,'' Jaishankar said.

Blinken said both the countries are working in the field of climate change.

''Catastrophe and adapt to the changes to come because the future of our people and people everywhere depends in no small part on hitting the ambitious targets that we both set. That includes India's goal of installing 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, which would mean more than 60 perc ent of India's electricity comes from nonpolluting energy sources,'' he asserted.

''We're helping to do that through the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership, which is helping to foster joint research and development, mobilising finance from the private sector and multilateral institutions, and finding ways to scale up innovative clean energy technologies,'' he said.

