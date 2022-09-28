Left Menu

Norway police reinforcing oil and gas security after Nord Stream blasts

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Norway

Norwegian police have reinforced security around the country's oil and gas installations following the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters, the national police directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not give specifics of measures introduced.

