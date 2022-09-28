Norway police reinforcing oil and gas security after Nord Stream blasts
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:55 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian police have reinforced security around the country's oil and gas installations following the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters, the national police directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.
It did not give specifics of measures introduced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian
- Nord Stream
- Danish
- Swedish
ALSO READ
EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on stable flow of Norwegian gas, storage buildup
Cycling-Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title
Davis Cup 2022: India unable to overcome stern Norwegian challenge, bow out 1-3
Sports News Roundup: Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup; Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title and more
EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on higher Norwegian imports, strong LNG flows