Vice President flags off 'Jaipur Foot' fitment team to Syria

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday flagged off an eight-member team to Damascus which will set up a 'Jaipur Foot' camp in the capital of war-ravaged Syria.

The team from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti is going to Syria to set up an on-the-spot artificial limb (Jaipur Foot) fitment camp. The team will be setting up a camp in Damascus to provide 600 artificial limbs to amputees in 42 days, the Vice President Secretariat said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankhar said there is nothing more religious than serving people in need.

Lauding the efforts of BMVSS, the vice president said by popularising the Jaipur Foot around the world and providing their services free of cost, the organisation has demonstrated India's civilisational ethos of sharing and caring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited one such centre of BMVSS in the Philippines in 2017.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu had inaugurated a fitment camp of BMVSS in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019, the statement said.

