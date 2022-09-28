Haryana govt deputes senior officers as district in-charge to monitor crop procurement ops

The Haryana government has deputed senior bureaucrats as the in-charge of all districts to ensure smooth, uninterrupted and hassle-free procurement operations in Kharif Marketing Season 2022-23.

Procurement of various kharif crops, including paddy, will begin in Haryana from October 1.

''These officers will personally visit the Mandis of the districts allotted to them and monitor all the preparations there and ensure complete control over all the procurement-related works,'' said an official statement here on Wednesday, quoting a letter in this regard issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

Among the officers, VS Kundu has been deputed as in charge of Rewari district while SN Roy has been deputed as in charge of Hisar district. Mahavir Singh has been deputed in the Jhajjar district and Sudhir Rajpal will take care of Palwal. Sumita Misra is deputed for Ambala and Ankur Gupta for Sonipat district.

The officers on deputation will also monitor whether the paddy conforming to specifications of the central government is purchased on MSP or not, the statement said.

They will also ensure that the purchased paddy is lifted from the mandis on a day-to-day basis so as to avoid any glut and make room for fresh arrivals.

The officers will also check the register of the previous 4-5 days to see whether all the arrivals have been recorded variety-wise and have been sold after cleaning.

They will also check the moisture level of the paddy purchased and the paddy which is ready to be purchased so that any dispute between the farmers and the procurement agencies can be avoided. Special control rooms will also be set up in the mandis for redressal of farmers' grievances.

