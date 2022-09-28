Official: Gas leaks around 1/3 of Denmark's CO2 emissions
A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions.
Kristoffer Bottzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the emissions from the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish CO2 emissions. The Danish emissions in 2020 were approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2.
