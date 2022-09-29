Rajasthan: One arrested for "insulting" religious sentiments through Facebook post
One person has been arrested allegedly for making "inappropriate" religious comments on his Facebook post in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said.
One person has been arrested allegedly for making "inappropriate" religious comments on his Facebook post in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said. Ramesh Dhaka, the in-charge of Barmer Police Station said that the man identified as one Azad Mangilal Meghvashi was arrested on Wednesday.
A complaint was received at the Gudamalani Police Station that Azad Mangilal Meghvashi had created a post on Facebook in which he allegedly used inappropriate words. The post was shared widely on social media and sparked outrage following which police registered the case against the user on September 27.
The purported Facebook profile of the user mentioned him as the IT Cell in charge of the Bhim Army. According to police, the name and location of the user was arrested after cyber experts and technical surveillance tracked his location. The arrested is a resident of Chainpura in Gudamalani.
The accused will be presented in court later today, the police said. (ANI)
