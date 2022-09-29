Left Menu

Putin calls 'sabotage' against Nord Stream an 'act of international terrorism' -Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the "unprecedented sabotage" against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was "an act of international terrorism," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin made the remarks in phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan. He also said it was necessary to fulfil an internationally-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, including the removal of barriers for Russian food and fertilizer supplies to the global markets, the Kremlin said.

