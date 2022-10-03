Noida cops rescue abducted boy after gun battle

In what could be termed a dramatic turn of events, police in Greater Noida on Monday foiled a kidnapping and extortion bid after an encounter, rescuing the child in less than 24 hours. The boy was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday from Greater Noida after which the child's father, a grocery trader, received a phone call allegedly asking for a ransom.

"An 11-year-old child had been missing since 12.30 pm on October 2. The father then received an extortion call, asking for Rs 30 Lakh," said Abhishek Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida. The police team then started the probe and after a tip-off, the accused were intercepted, the DCP added.

The accused, DCP said, fired on the police, following which the cops fired back injuring the two accused even as their accomplices escaped. "Two other accused escaped. The boy was safely brought to his parents. Teams are out to nab other accused," he added.

The police team, involved in the operation, will be awarded Rs 25,000 each, the DCP said. (ANI)

