UP CM Yogi to name 2 leopard cubs at Gorakhpur zoo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will let a white tigress into the main enclosure at Gorakhpur zoo, and will also name two leopard cubs. The white tigress named Geeta was brought to the Gorakhpur zoo, two and a half months ago and the move comes amid the ongoing Wildlife Week celebrations at the zoo.

The zoo administration is busy preparing for the Chief Minister's programme on October 5. "The credit for setting up a zoo in Gorakhpur goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He launched it on March 2021. His intention is to make Gorakhpur Zoo (Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park) one of the rarest zoos in the country. On his own initiative, during his second Chief Ministership, it was decided to give the gift of white tiger to Gorakhpur Zoo in the 100-day action plan of the government," read a statement.

Following the action plan, on the night of June 20, a white tigress named Geeta was brought from Lucknow Zoo to Gorakhpur Zoo. This white tigress was first quarantined for adaptation and then kept at a crawl. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will give a new gift to the visitors by releasing the white tigress from the crawl to the main enclosure at Gorakhpur Zoo on Wednesday.

"On arrival at the zoo, CM Yogi will also name two cubs of the leopard. The cubs of the leopard are kept in the hospital of the zoo. Along with this, the zoo administration is also preparing to release two Himalayan Black Bears (bears) being brought from Kanpur Zoo in the hands of the Chief Minister," it added. (ANI)

