Congress, SP harbor negative sentiments, alleges Yogi Adityanath

PTI | Agra | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:42 IST
Mounting a blistering attack on the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said those who are against welfare and development initiatives, and a secure India are conspiring against the country once again.

Speaking at a rally here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party harbour negative sentiments towards India. The members of the ''INDI alliance'' have a track record of ''betraying the nation and dividing the society'' on the basis of caste, region and language'', he said.

Adityanath alleged that whenever they were in power, they made deliberate efforts to rob the rights of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and those of economically weaker sections, he said.

''The result of your trust in the leadership of PM Modi in 2014 is that India's respect has increased in the world. Our borders are now secure and India has been freed from terrorism and naxalism. Besides, significant development has taken place.'' He said the people are benefiting without any discrimination from the welfare schemes. India seems to be emerging as the world's largest economic power, he added.

Adityanath said Modi had urged the nation to embrace 'Panch Pran' (five pledges), which include ending the traces of slavery in India, respecting the heritage and working together with every Indian to carry forward the concept of a self-reliant and developed India.

''Within a decade, we are witnessing the emergence of a 'new India'. PM Modi is committed to realising a self-reliant and prosperous India,'' Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

