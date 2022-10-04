Hemkund Sahib receives snowfall; doors to be closed on Oct 10

Hemkund Sahib, situated at an altitude of 15225 feet, received up to two inches of snow, dropping the temperature here to minus. Hemkund Sahib has been covered with a white sheet of snow as snowfall started in high-altitude areas due to changes in weather and rain. After the bad weather in high-altitude places, it is continuously snowing.

Sikh devotees are taking a dip in this holy lake in the bitter cold as the portals of Gurudwara would be closed on October 10. Shri Hemkunt Sahib Trust Vice President Narendra Jeet Bindra earlier informed us that the portals of Gurudwara will be closed on October 10, this year.

The doors will be closed at 1.00 pm on October 10. Ever since the opening of its doors on May 22, the Gurudwara observed 2,15,000 devotees visiting it so far. Hemkund Sahib is considered to be the fifth Dham of Uttarakhand.

The Gurudwara management trust has further urged the visitors and devotees to plan their pilgrimage according to the schedule. This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites. Hemkunt Sahib (also known as Hemkund Sahib) is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site.

Darma Valley, the last outpost near the China border in Uttarakhand also received the third snowfall of this season.As there has been more than one foot of snow here, the cold has increased in 14 villages of Darma valley and seven villages of Vyas valley in the high Himalayan region. The Darma Valley, the last outpost near the China border, has received about 1 foot of snow in the low-lying area and more than four feet of snowfall in the mountains at an altitude of 17,500 feet. In extreme circumstances, security force personnel are engaged in protecting the border from the last checkpoints. When the weather cleared on Monday, the security forces patrolled the border.

More than one foot of snowfall has also occurred in Dhaka and Bidang Chowki located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet in Darma Valley. Due to the snowfall of October 2, 14 villages in the high Himalayan Darma valley and seven villages in the Beas valley have caused the bitter cold. In both the valleys, people have also started harvesting palti, paffar and other crops. People from both the valleys will start coming to the lower valley from the first week of November.

On October 2, there was snowfall in the Jyolicang, Nabhidhang, Om Parvat, Adi Kailash and the famous Panchachuli peak of the Beas Valley as it rained in the lower valley. (ANI)

