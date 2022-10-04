Punjab Police busts ISI-backed KTF terror module

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an operative of Pakistan's ISI-backed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module. "Three hand-grenades and weapons have been recovered from his car", said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The terror module is being operated by Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, who is a close associate of KTF's Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Hira, resident of Jujhar Nagar in Bathinda. Apart from three hand-grenades, the Police claimed to have also recovered two pistols, including a 9mm Bareta, along with 60 live cartridges.

The development came two days after the arrest of two operatives identified as Veeja Singh alias Gagan alias Gaggu and Ranjodh Singh alias Jyoti of this module from the Chamkaur Sahib area. Earlier, the Ferozepur Police had claimed to have recovered one AK-47 assault rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from the paddy fields of village Arifke in Ferozepur, which was intended to be retrieved by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh, police said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following a reliable input from Counter Intelligence Punjab, Moga Police laid a Naka at Kotkapura-Baghapurana road and rounded up the accused Harpreet Hira, who was travelling to Amritsar on his white-colour Hyundai Aura Car bearing registration number PB-03-BF-1462. He said that during preliminary investigations accused Harpreet confessed that he was going to deliver the hand grenades and arms consignment under the directions of close-associate of Arsh Dala identified as Amandeep Singh alias Babbu, who is currently lodged in Hoshiarpur Jail.

Divulging more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana said that accused Harpreet further revealed that the consignment was brought by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh from the border area on the directions of Arsh Dala's Manila-based associates identified as Manpreet Singh alias Pita and Amritpal Singh alias Ammy, who is also associated with terrorists in Pakistan. He said that the accused also revealed that Manpreet Pita and Ammy have handed over the consignment to two unknown persons in Moga, who further assigned him to deliver it at an undisclosed location in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, an FIR no 222 dated 04.10.2022 has been registered under sections 25(6)(7)-54-59 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, and sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Baghapurana. (ANI)

