Four IAEA specialists to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday - Interfax

A four-member team of IAEA experts is due to arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday to replace the previous team of two specialists from the agency, Interfax reported on Friday citing Russian-installed authorities.

"They will live at the nuclear plant, just like their predecessors," the Russian-installed head of Enerhodar administration was quoted as saying.

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said following an IAEA visit in September that two IAEA observers were expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has come under repeated shelling since Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)