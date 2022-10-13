JAKEDA conducts awareness prog on use of Solar Energy for running irrigation pumps

The Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Department of Science and Technology on Thursday conducted an awareness programme for sensitization of farmers regarding use of Solar Energy for running of irrigation pumps. The programme was conducted under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology, Saurabh Bhagat at Deputy Commissioner's office.

Deputy Commissioner, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA, Dr P R Dhar, Additional Director, J&K Science and Technology Innovation Council, Dr Nasir Ahmed Shah and other officers of the Agency and Horticulture Department also attended the programme. During the event, the farmers were acquainted with various benefits and incentives being extended by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under PM-KUSUM scheme, which is primarily meant to uplift farmers. The scheme allows the farmers to install subsidized Solar Powered Pumps upto 10 HP capacity for irrigation purposes.

"The PM-KUSUM scheme has broadly two main components. Under Component "B", the Diesel Powered Pumps could be replaced by solar pumps and new pumps could also be installed in no-grid areas under decentralized application while under Component "C", electrical pumps could be replaced with Solar Powered Pumps by the farmers," stated in the release. "Under both the categories, the Ministry provides a subsidy of 50 per cent of the cost of the pump, 30 per cent of the cost is being provided by the government of J&K and the beneficiary has to bear only 20 per cent cost of the pump. The scheme also allows installation of cluster based irrigation pumps up to 10HP capacity by Water User Associations," further stated.

It was informed that an initial target of 500 Solar Pumps was allocated to Budgam which could bring an investment of Rs 14 crore in the district. The District Level Committees have also been constituted to monitor smooth implementation of PM-KUSUM scheme in J&K. Commissioner Secretary was informed about the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Scheme, under which a collective subsidy of 65 per cent shall be provided to domestic consumers of DISCOMs, for installation of Rooftop Solar Plants for offsetting their electricity bills under Net-Metering mechanism.

Dr Nasir Ahmad Shah highlighted the role of the department towards empowering the farmer community. He urged upon the district administration to provide 50-100 Kanal of UT land in the district for cultivation of Aromatic and Medicinal Plants like Lavender, Rose, Salvia. He informed that soon District Level Science Centres will also be established in Budgam. (ANI)

