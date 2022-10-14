Arunachal paper leak case being probed by CBI: CM Khandu

Left Menu

Taking serious note of the recent Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment examination paper leak issue, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the government has handed the issue to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the cabinet has decided to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by APPSC and APSSB.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:51 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Taking serious note of the recent Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment examination paper leak issue, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the government has handed the issue to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the cabinet has decided to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by APPSC and APSSB. The CM said, "Based on the enquiry committee's report, the cabinet decided to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by APPSC and APSSB."

"APPSC is an autonomous body and suspending officials of APPSC is not in the hands of the Government. The cabinet proposed the merger of APPSC with the Secretariat and our team is working on the official procedure to merge," he added. The chief minister further assures that his "government will never compromise with the career of the youth," adding "the case is now in CBI's hands and soon the matter will be clear and present in the public domain".

Earlier on October 8, the Arunachal Pradesh police arrested 10 people accused in the APPSC paper leak case, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) confirmed. After taking over the case, Special Investigation Cell (SIC) (VIG) PS meticulously conducted detailed interrogations, searched and brought evidence on record, and subsequently arrested 3 more persons.

Out of these three arrestees, two are government officials and one is a private person, informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC). Notably, more than 400 candidates participated in the AE Examination this year on August 26 and 27. (ANI)

