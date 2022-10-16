Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi passes away, CM Baghel expresses grief

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the demise of three-time Congress MLA and state's Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi on Sunday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 16-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 11:23 IST
Former Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi (Photo/Singh's Facebook page). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the demise of three-time Congress MLA and state's Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi on Sunday. The state chief expressed his grief over the death of the former MLA from Bhanupratappur, calling it an "irreparable loss".

"The sudden demise of Chhattisgarh Assembly Vice-President, senior tribal leader, Bhanupratappur MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi is very saddening for all of us. I pray to God to provide strength to his family to bear this pain. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shani," CM Baghel tweeted. "It's an irreparable loss. He was a big tribal leader who used to raise issues related to tribals in the assembly. He always worked for the Adivasi community's progress and his constituency's development. His contribution to the state will always be remembered," the CM further said.

During his political career, the three-time MLA held multiple positions including the Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly as well as the Home Minister of the new state of Chhattisgarh. He also served as the president of Chhattisgarh Adivasi Vikas Parishad. He was elected as the MLA from the undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1998 and twice from the state of Chhattisgarh in 2013 and 2018.

His last rites will be conducted at Nathiyan Nawagaon in Kanker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

