Maharashtra: Four members of family fall into Vaitarna river ghat, two of them drown

Four members of a family slipped into the Vaitarna river ghat, in Virar, on Sunday, where two of them died.

ANI | Virar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:59 IST
Maharashtra: Four members of family fall into Vaitarna river ghat, two of them drown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family slipped into the Vaitarna river ghat, in Virar, on Sunday, where two of them died. According to Virar Police, all four members were taking selfies, when the incident took place.

"Two members of the family managed to escape, while the other two died due to drowning," stated Virar Police. Both bodies have been recovered by the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

