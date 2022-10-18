QatarEnergy CEO: Land reserved for future Al Kharsaah solar project expansion

QatarEnergy has reserved land for the future expansion of the Al Kharsaah solar power project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at a news conference inaugurating the plant.

The solar power plant is a joint venture between QatarEnergy, France's TotalEnergies and Japan's Marubeni.

