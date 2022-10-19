Left Menu

As dengue cases rise, UP government cancels leaves of doctors

With dengue cases rising, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:10 IST
As dengue cases rise, UP government cancels leaves of doctors
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With dengue cases rising, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that dengue cases are less than last year.

The Chief Minister's Office has cancelled the leaves of doctors and paramedical staff. He said that the increasing dengue cases are being controlled in Uttar Pradesh and all measures are being taken to avoid the spread.

"Cases less as compared to last year. Beds are reserved in hospitals and preparations for enough platelets are being made. Leaves of all government doctors and health-related people have been cancelled," said Pathak. Earlier on Friday, the Centre informed that it has decided to depute a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the state authorities for instituting measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.

"Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts," the ministry informed in a press statement. As per the statement, the six-member central team to Uttar Pradesh comprises experts from National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.

The team will be headed by Dr VK Chaudhary, Senior RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow. The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the State, it stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022