Britain says to make sanctions announcement over Iranian drones

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will make an announcement later on Thursday about taking action using Britain's autonomous sanctions regime concerning Iranian drones, a foreign office spokesperson said on Thursday. Russia has launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv.

20-10-2022
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will make an announcement later on Thursday about taking action using Britain's autonomous sanctions regime concerning Iranian drones, a foreign office spokesperson said on Thursday.

Russia has launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.

Britain has condemned what it said was Iran's decision to supply drones and training to Russia. "Iran supplying drones is inconsistent with UN Security Council resolution 2231 and is further evidence of the role Iran plays in undermining global security," a foreign office spokesperson said.

There were no further details on how the announcement would be made, or what measures would be taken.

