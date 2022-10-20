Left Menu

Goa: Colvale Police arrest man for possession of 2.5 kg Ganja

Colvale Police has arrested one person who is a native of Bihar for possessing Ganja.

ANI | Colvale (Goa) | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:50 IST
Goa: Colvale Police arrest man for possession of 2.5 kg Ganja
Police team with the arrested accused.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Colvale Police has arrested one person who is a native of Bihar for possessing Ganja. As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, reliable information was received from a source that one person was coming to deliver Ganja at four road junction, Colvale, Bardez - Goa.

Accordingly, Colvale Police formed a raiding team and laid a trap. Further today on October 20, the team nabbed the accused person at Colvale and seized from his possession 2.50 kg of Ganja worth Rs. 2,50,000.

The accused person was identified as Aniket Kumar, age 23 years, a resident of Verna, Goa and a native of Bihar. An offence under section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act has been registered.

The raiding team consisted of PI Somnath Mahajik, PSI Mandar Parab, Head constable Rupesh Korgaonkar, constables Suraj Kinlekar, Sandeep Malik, Mandar Kambli and Sadashiv Parab. Further investigation is in progress with PSI Mandar Parab under the supervision of SP North Shobhit Saksena IPS and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022