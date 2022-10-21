Left Menu

Mizoram: Police seize contraband drugs worth more than 28 crore in Champhai district

Mizoram police on Thursday seized contraband drugs valuing crores in the international market, following an operation conducted in parts of the Champhai district, officials said.

ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:36 IST
Mizoram: Police seize contraband drugs worth more than 28 crore in Champhai district
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram police on Thursday seized contraband drugs valuing crores in the international market, following an operation conducted in parts of the Champhai district, officials said. Mizoram Police conducted searches within the Khankawn and Tuipui areas of the Champhai district within 24 hours and seized more than five kilograms of heroin.

After further investigation, it was revealed that the seized drugs amount to around Rs 28 crore in the international market. Further information is awaited.

Earlier, in September in another operation, Mizoram Police recovered and seized contraband drugs worth more than Rs 84 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. Police of Champhai district recovered and seized 28.250 kg (2,52,500 tablets) of methamphetamine valued at Rs 84 crore in the international market in the last 48 hours, Mizoram police said.

A senior official of Mizoram police said, on further investigation and follow-up of the Champhai Police Station case (involving the seizure of 12.584 kg (1,11, 100 tablets) of methamphetamine from one vehicle (Truck) at Tuipui village in Champhai district around midnight day before yesterday, and sustained thorough interrogation of arrested accused persons with sister agencies, another 15.666 kg (1,41,400 tablets ) of the contraband, valued approximately Rs 47 crore in the international market was recovered yesterday from the seized vehicle. The drugs were concealed in a specially designed concealment cavity/chamber fixed inside the cabin of the seized vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022