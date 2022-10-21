Left Menu

Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:23 IST
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The two agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said.

