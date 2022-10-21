Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The two agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Saudi
- National Energy Administration
- Saudi Arabia's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 1,337 new COVID cases on Oct 5 vs 1,134 a day earlier
China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
Hong Kong stocks slip on China concerns after sharp rally
Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China