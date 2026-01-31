China has reduced proposed tariffs on certain dairy ‌products from the European Union as it concludes an anti-subsidy investigation widely seen as retaliation for EU ⁠levies on Chinese electric cars, two European industry associations said. In final tariffs communicated to the European side, China is proposing additional duties of ​up to 11.7%, compared with a maximum rate of 42.7% ‍in provisional duties announced in December, the European Dairy Association (EDA) and Eucolait told Reuters. Many of the companies would be subject to a 9.5% rate, they ⁠said.

The European ‌Commission and ⁠the Chinese Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately reached outside working hours. * The ‍dairy probe covers products including cream and cheese, and follows scrutiny of b

randy ​and pork * Reduced rates

would make it difficult for EU products ⁠to compete in China, Alexander Anton, the EDA's secretary general ,

said. "It's a success but you're ⁠still out of the game."

* China imported $589 million of EU dairy products covered by the current investigation in 2024 * Higher tariffs on ⁠EU imports could favour other foreign suppliers like New Zealand

* It could also bring ⁠relief for ‌local Chinese producers

grappling with a glut of milk and falling prices against a backdrop of sluggish demand

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)