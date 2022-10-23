Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to participate in Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Deepawali. The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets. Security in Ayodhya has beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsav' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists. "The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement read.

The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of earthen lamps on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'. This year, out of 16 chariots 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and 5 will be digital, which will be taken out on open trucks by the Department of Tourism. It will be based on scenes from the Ramayana era, in which the model of Ram temple and the model of development of 2047 Ayodhya will be presented. (ANI)

