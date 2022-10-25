Left Menu

German business morale falls slightly in October, beating expectations

German business morale fell slightly in October, though still beating analyst estimates, as companies expectations improved despite less satisfaction with their current business, a survey said on Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 84.3 following a revised reading of 84.4 in September.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:02 IST
German business morale falls slightly in October, beating expectations
  • Country:
  • Germany

German business morale fell slightly in October, though still beating analyst estimates, as companies expectations improved despite less satisfaction with their current business, a survey said on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 84.3 following a revised reading of 84.4 in September. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an October reading of 83.3. The survey's expectations index ticked up slightly, to 75.6 from 75.3 the previous month, its first rise since May.

"Their expectations improved, but they are still worried about the coming months. The German economy is facing a difficult winter," said Ifo President Clemens Fuest. The German government expects Europe's largest economy to

slide into recession next year as an energy crisis, rising prices and supply bottlenecks take their toll.

Ahead of the statistics office release on Friday, experts polled by Reuters expect German economic output in the third quarter to decline by 0.2% compared with the previous quarter. Ifo forecast that Germany will contract by 0.6%

in the fourth quarter .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022