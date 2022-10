BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces $1.5 Bln Sustainability Fund

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO ANNOUNCES $1.5BN SUSTAINABILITY FUND

* FUND AIMS TO ENCOURAGE INVESTMENT IN TECHNOLOGY NEEDED TO SUPPORT A STABLE AND INCLUSIVE ENERGY TRANSITION * MANAGED BY ARAMCO VENTURES, FUND IS AN EXTENSION OF COMPANY'S EFFORTS TO MEET WORLD'S GROWING ENERGY DEMAND, WITH LOWER GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

* FUND PLANS TO INVEST IN TECHNOLOGIES THAT SUPPORT COMPANY'S ANNOUNCED NET-ZERO 2050 AMBITION IN ITS WHOLLY-OWNED OPERATIONAL * INITIAL FOCUS AREAS WILL INCLUDE CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE, GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS, ENERGY EFFICIENCY, NATURE-BASED CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

* INITIAL FOCUS AREAS WILL INCLUDE DIGITAL SUSTAINABILITY, HYDROGEN, AMMONIA AND SYNTHETIC FUELS * FUND WILL TARGET INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY Further company coverage:

