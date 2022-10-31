Left Menu

Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of more than 14 bln riyals in Q3/22

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:19 IST
Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of more than 14 bln riyals in Q3/22
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia recorded a budget surplus of more than 14 billion riyals ($3.73 billion)in the third quarter of 2022, state television said on Monday, citing the kingdom's finance ministry.

It added the country posted revenues of more than 301 billion riyals in the same quarter.

Oil revenues were more than 229 bln riyals and the kingdom's expenses exceeded 287 bln riyals, it said. ($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

Also Read: Turkey says not right for U.S. to pressure Saudi Arabia over oil output

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022