Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of more than 14 bln riyals in Q3/22

Saudi Arabia recorded a budget surplus of more than 14 billion riyals ($3.73 billion)in the third quarter of 2022, state television said on Monday, citing the kingdom's finance ministry.

It added the country posted revenues of more than 301 billion riyals in the same quarter.

Oil revenues were more than 229 bln riyals and the kingdom's expenses exceeded 287 bln riyals, it said. ($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

