BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Q3 Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * Q3 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 159.12 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 114.09 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 SALES 543.71 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 359.09 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO * QUARTER SAW HIGHER CRUDE OIL PRICES AND VOLUMES SOLD

* QUARTER SAW STRONGER CRUDE OIL PRICES, AND HIGHER SALES VOLUME * QUARTER SAW INCREASED PRODUCTION ROYALTIES LARGELY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER AVERAGE EFFECTIVE ROYALTY RATE

* Q3 SAW CO ACHIEVING 99.9% SUPPLY RELIABILITY * Q3 SAW DOWNSTREAM CONSUMED APPROXIMATELY 42% OF ARAMCO'S CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION

* IN LINE WITH ITS FOCUS ON MAINTAINING ITS UPSTREAM PREEMINENCE, ARAMCO CONTINUED TO PROGRESS ITS GAS EXPANSION STRATEGY TO MEET GROWING DOMESTIC DEMAND, AND INCREASE MSC TO 13.0 MMBPD BY 2027 * DURING THE QUARTER, TOTAL HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION WAS 14.4 MMBOED,

* COMPRESSION PROJECTS AT HARADH AND HAWIYAH FIELDS HAVE STARTED COMMISSIONING ACTIVITIES, WITH INITIAL PRODUCTION PLANNED BY END OF 2022 AND FULL CAPACITY EXPECTED IN 2023 * HAWIYAH GAS PLANT EXPANSION, PART OF THE HARADH GAS INCREMENT PROGRAM, HAS STARTED PRE- COMMISSIONING ACTIVITIES AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ON-STREAM IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: Punjab guv dubs PAU VC's appointment 'totally illegal', agri minister hits back

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)