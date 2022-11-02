Vedanta arm Balco conducts trial for use of biodiesel in smelter operations
Vedanta arm Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) on Wednesday said it has successfully conducted a trial for using biodiesel in smelter operations.
The development assumes significance in the wake of its ambitious target to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050 or sooner. In the pilot test, the company used biodiesel for preheating molten metal (aluminium) carrying vehicles called 'ladles', which transfer the hot metal in its molten state from its potlines to cast houses. Biodiesel is a form of fuel obtained from organic matter that, when burned, produces significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions.
