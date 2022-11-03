Left Menu

Assam Rifles seizes foreign origin cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

The troops of Assam Rifles Wednesday seized a large quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:17 IST
Assam Rifles seizes foreign origin cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore in Mizoram's Champhai
The troops of Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized a large quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Wednesday, recovered 190 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore from the New Zotlang area of Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information. A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the New Zotlang area.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarettes is Rs 2.47 crore. "The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the Zotlang area. The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 2,47,00,000. The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings," the official said.

The ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

