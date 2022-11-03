Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Airbnb faces light-touch regulation under EU plan -sources

"Airbnb put forward proposals for more clear, simple and harmonised EU rules that would unlock the benefits of hosting for everyday Europeans and give governments the tools they need to tackle speculators and overtourism." The EU draft rules would be similar to Airbnb's data sharing agreement struck with EU statistics office Eurostat two years ago which allows public authorities to access quarterly published data on the number of people using its platform and the number of nights booked.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:56 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Airbnb faces light-touch regulation under EU plan -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission will propose light-touch rules for Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies, people familiar with the matter said. Under the draft rules, short-term home rental companies will have to provide data on numbers using their services and how many nights they stay to national authorities, they said.

The data will be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities, one of the people said. The proposal, which the EU executive will announce next week, marks an effort to tackle the patchwork of different national laws across the 27-country zone regulating Airbnb and its peers.

"We want Airbnb to be part of the solution to challenges facing cities, which is why we have consistently championed the EU's work to update its rules for technology platforms," a spokesperson for the company said. "Airbnb put forward proposals for more clear, simple and harmonised EU rules that would unlock the benefits of hosting for everyday Europeans and give governments the tools they need to tackle speculators and overtourism."

The EU draft rules would be similar to Airbnb's data sharing agreement struck with EU statistics office Eurostat two years ago which allows public authorities to access quarterly published data on the number of people using its platform and the number of nights booked. Authorities in Amsterdam, New York, Paris and other cities popular with tourists have blamed Airbnb for worsening housing shortages in their cities which have pushed out lower-income residents.

Smaller towns and those in the countryside however have been more welcoming, hoping to attract more tourists. The proposed EU law aims to balance the interests of the two sides. Airbnb has in recent years tried to address such concerns by capping the number of days per year that homes can be rented out in central Paris, London and Amsterdam.

The proposed legislation will need to be thrashed out with EU member states and the European Parliament next year before it can become law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022