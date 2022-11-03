Delhi govt extends last date to apply for power subsidy to Nov 15

With just over 60 per cent of around 57 lakh power consumers in the national capital applying for power subsidy till October end, the Delhi government has extended the last date for application submission up to November 15.

Those consumers applying for the subsidy after November 15 will have to pay their electricity bill for the month of October, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The consumers, who apply for the subsidy after November 15, will have to pay the bill for the month of October and they will get a subsidy on electricity from the month of November, it said. Those applying for subsidy in December will have to pay electricity bills for the months of October and November and they will get a subsidy from December, it said.

After November 15, the month in which the electricity consumers will apply for the subsidy, they will get the subsidy from that month itself and they will have to pay the bill for the previous month before filling the form, it said.

The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set at October 31. Around 35 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.

''The last date to register (apply) for free electricity scheme in Delhi has been extended up to November 15. Delhiites who will register till November 15, will continue to get the benefit of free electricity scheme. So far 35 lakh families have registered for this,'' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession.

Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

Applicants who opt-in for the subsidy by November 15 can avail the benefit from October 1 onwards, the statement said.

The application window had closed on October 31 but in view of requests of the people who missed the last date, the Delhi government decided to extend the time period, it said.

The statement said earlier 47 lakh electricity consumers availed subsidy without any need to apply for it. Out of these 47 lakh consumers, there were about 30 lakh consumers whose electricity bills were nil, while 16-17 lakh consumers got 50 per cent subsidy.

Many people in Delhi were demanding that the subsidy should be paid to only those who found it difficult to pay their electricity bills. In view of this, the Delhi government had decided that from October 1, only those consumers will get subsidy who applied for it, it said.

Applications for the subsidy on electricity were accepted from September 15 in both online and offline modes.

The Delhi government had sent a form along with the bill to all the consumers for the purpose of applying. Apart from this, a mobile number 7011311111 was issued to fill up application form by giving a missed call or sending a message on WhatsApp.

People can also submit the application forms at bill collection centres of their respective discoms.

