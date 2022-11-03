U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, targeting individuals it said were linked to Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quods force, as well as a number of shipping and oil companies.
The action, taken under sanctions regulations aimed at combating global terrorism, also targeted a number of vessels, the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement