Left Menu

MP: Parents, organisations protest outside school in Guna after student was punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

While talking to ANI, ADM said, "A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school after a student was reportedly punished over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai. DEO has taken statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given."

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:23 IST
MP: Parents, organisations protest outside school in Guna after student was punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'
Visual of protest from MP's Guna (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Thursday where a student was reportedly punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', said Additional District Magistrate Virendra Singh Baghel. While talking to ANI, ADM said, "A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school after a student was reportedly punished over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai. DEO has taken statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given."

Earlier on Thursday, people gathered outside the Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna. The protestors chanted bhajans, a day after one student was allegedly punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the national anthem in the school assembly. The student who was allegedly punished told ANI, "I chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the national anthem. A teacher held my collar, pulled me out of the queue and told me to go to the Principal. My class teacher told me to chant this at home and not in school. She made me sit on the floor for 4-5 periods."

While Principal Father Thomas said, "Students were going to house gatherings after the national anthem to select Captain and Vice Captain when one student chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He chanted that as a joke, not patriotism. Disrespectful! We'll hold a disciplinary committee meeting to decide what to do next." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022