Morbi Municipal Corporation Chief Officer suspended, says sources

Chief Officer of Morbi Nagar Palika Sandipsinh Zala, suspended over dereliction in the Morbi mishap, where a century-old bridge collapsed, sources said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Officer of Morbi Nagar Palika Sandipsinh Zala, has been suspended over dereliction in the Morbi mishap, where a century-old bridge collapsed, sources said on Friday. The administration of Gujarat's Morbi suspended the Chief Officer of Morbi Nagar Palika Sandipsinh Zala, following an investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi. The Prime Minister met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations at the Machchhu river bridge collapse site. PM Modi, along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident. Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse.

In the latest development, the search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, five days after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, said the official. State Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

