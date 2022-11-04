Left Menu

Czech government parties agree on windfall tax form -CTK news agency

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:02 IST
Zbynek Stanjura Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Czech ruling coalition parties agreed on Friday on the form of the government's planned windfall taxes, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura told CTK news agency, without providing further details.

The parties had been debating final parameters of the tax on excessive profits in the energy and banking sectors, aimed at financing measures to ease the impact of soaring energy prices, before a final vote due in parliament on Friday.

