Delhi Municipal Corporation election on Dec 4, results on Dec 7

The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4.

"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner.

The results for the same will be declared on December 7, 2022. (ANI)

