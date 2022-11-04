Delhi Municipal Corporation election on Dec 4, results on Dec 7
Voting for MCD elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4, and results on December 7.
The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4.
"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner.
