Delhi Municipal Corporation election on Dec 4, results on Dec 7

Voting for MCD elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4, and results on December 7.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:38 IST
Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner. . Image Credit: ANI
The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4.

"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner.

The results for the same will be declared on December 7, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

