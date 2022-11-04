Left Menu

British-era tunnel, dating back 130 years, discovered at Mumbai's JJ Hospital

Dr Arun Rathod, the resident medical officer (RMO) of the hospital, was taking a walk on the premises near the nursing college building of the hospital when he stumbled upon the tunnel.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:13 IST
British-era tunnel, dating back 130 years, discovered at Mumbai's JJ Hospital
A view of the JJ Hospital in Mumbai. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A British-era tunnel, dating back to 130 years, was found at Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Friday. Dr. Arun Rathod, the resident medical officer (RMO) of the hospital, was taking a walk on the premises near the nursing college building of the hospital when he stumbled upon the tunnel.

Seeing a hole on a wall while taking a stroll, Dr Rathod sensed there was a tunnel and informed the authorities. The Archaeological Department of the government-run hospital will prepare a comprehensive report on the discovery and submit it to the local administration. Leela Lal Vora, an accounting staff at the hospital, said the 130-year-old tunnel runs from the delivery ward to the children's ward of the hospital.

Earlier, in May, the JJ Hospital had reported the first successful organ donation in the city since the Covid-19 pandemic. The recipient was Reena Bansode, a 43-year-old advocate. She was admitted at the hospital on May 15 and was declared 'brain dead' on May 18 by a team of doctors. The hospital authorities then counselled the patient's relatives about an organ donation and after receiving a positive response, the organ donation procedure was conducted successfully. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

