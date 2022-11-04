Maharashtra Women Commission issues notice to Bhide for asking woman journalist to apply 'bindi'

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide for not giving an interview to a woman journalist as she did not have a 'bindi' on her forehead. Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought Bhide's reply on the issue after sending him a notice in this regard.

Bhide reportedly refused to reply to the questions asked by a woman journalist as she had not applied a 'bindi' on her forehead. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Bhide came out of the Mantralaya after meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the woman journalist asked him some questions but Bhide refused to reply to her questions saying that he would not give an interview to her. He reportedly asked her to first come after applying bindi.

Bhide further stated "A woman is like Bharat Mata and Bharat Mata is not a widow." The woman journalist said that Bhide should have not commented like that. If he did not want to talk, he could have not talked but it was wrong to tell her to come after applying 'bindi'.

Bhide should apologise for that, she added. (ANI)

