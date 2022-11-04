Left Menu

After Deepotsava in Ayodhya, UP govt to celebrate grand 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi

To make Dev Deepawali celebrations grand in Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government will illuminate the holy city with a record 10 lakh diyas and adorn the Kashi Vishwanath Dham with flowers worth Rs 80 lakhs on November 7.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:37 IST
After Deepotsava in Ayodhya, UP govt to celebrate grand 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi
Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex in Varanasi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To make Dev Deepawali celebrations grand in Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government will illuminate the holy city with 10 lakh diyas and adorn the Kashi Vishwanath Dham with flowers worth Rs 80 lakhs on November 7. According to an official statement, Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises will be adorned with diyas and flowers for two days to mesmerise lakhs of tourists and devotees from all over the world that are expected to witness the grand event.

Due to the occurrence of a lunar eclipse on November 8, it has been decided to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 7. Dev Deepawali is celebrated at more than 80 ghats of Varanasi, with innumerable lamps lit on the banks of the Ganga. This time, a total of 10 lakh diyas will be lit on the banks of the sacred river. Along with this, lamps will also be lit at all the major temples, ponds and lakes of Varanasi.

According to Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, lakhs of tourists who visit Varanasi on Dev Deepawali, also visit Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers. To make the celebration splendid, a well-known decorator from Visakhapatnam has volunteered to decorate the Kashi Vishwanath premises free of cost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022