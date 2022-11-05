Left Menu

Karnataka: 7 women killed, 6 injured in road accident in Bidar

Seven women lost their lives and six were injured after a truck and auto rickshaw collided in Karnataka's Bidar.

Visual from the BIdar hospital where the injured women are being treated (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Seven women were killed and six others injured after a truck and an auto rickshaw collided in Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday. The Bidar police confirmed that the accident occurred near the Bemalkheda village and the injured have been shifted to the Bidar Hospital.

The women labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, were returning back to their homes after work. The police further said that the incident has been registered in Bemalkheda police station.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

