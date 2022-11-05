Left Menu

Punjab Bandh affected Amritsar, didn't impact Ludhiana: Police commissioner

After killing of Sudhir Suri Punjab bandh was called but it had no effect on Ludhiana.

05-11-2022
Following the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar the previous day, Ludhiana Police Commisioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma said that elaborate arrangements have been made for security in Ludhiana but the call for Punjab bandh has not had much effect on the city. After the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar last day, security arrangements were tightened in Ludhiana and other places. However, there was no effect of the Punjab Bandh call and the markets are open as usual.

A large number of Shiv Sena leaders had gone from Ludhiana to Amritsar for the last rites of Sudhir Suri. Ludhiana Police Commisioner, Dr. Kaustubh Sharma said that elaborate arrangements have been made for security. Regarding the call for the Punjab bandh, he said that special monitoring is being done in the markets.

Shiv Sena leaders, on the other hand, alleged that the state government had failed to protect Suri and demanded dismissal of the Punjab government. Regarding the Punjab bandh call, he said that only Amritsar has been affected. Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot in Amritsar on Friday.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons. "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons have been recovered," Arun Pal Singh, commissioner of Police, Amritsar said. (ANI)

