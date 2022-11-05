Left Menu

Bihar: Union Minister meets family of abducted businessman

The Energy Minister met the families and inquired about the incident, as well as gave assurances

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 21:10 IST
Bihar: Union Minister meets family of abducted businessman
Union Energy Minister Rajkumar Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and MP Rajkumar Singh met the family members of kidnapped businessman at Mahajan Toli here on Saturday and gave assurances. About 36 hours have passed since the abduction. Bhojpur police have arrested two accused and recovered the vehicle used in the crime. The police trying to find the kidnapper.

"I am sure that the accused will be caught as soon as possible and Hariji Gupta will come back home safely," said the Union Minister Rajkumar Singh said crime has increased in Bihar after NItish Kumar left the BJP and joined hands with the RJD.

70-years-old Hari Gupta is one an important businessmen in the town. He has 3 jewelry shops in Aarah, two jewelry shops in Patna. On November 2, he went to collect the rent. There he had a dispute over the parking of his bike. During it, a scuffle also happened. The very next day, his bike was found in an unclaimed situation. After this, the police were informed and they started interrogating people related to the main accused. Superintendent of police, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Himanshu are interrogating all arrested and people taken into custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022