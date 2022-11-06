Fourth accused in Delhi triple-murder case arrested

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one more accused person in connection with the triple murder case in the Hari Nagar area of the national capital. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramjaan alias Sadam (19), a resident of JJ Colony, Sector-3 Dwarka.

Earlier, Manish Kumar (20), Sachin (19), Sujeet (21) were arrested. "On sustained interrogation of arrested accused persons of the triple murder case of PS Hari Nagar, a lead with regard to the possible hideout of co-accused was obtained. On basis of technical surveillance, it was revealed that all three accused fled to Bihar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The police laid a trap and nabbed Ramjaan from the Arariya district of Bihar. The police also recovered Rs 100000 cash, two high-end expensive wrist watches, one diamond Ring, one pair of silver anklets, one iPhone 13, one Nokia phone and a silver chain

"The accused has been produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Arariya and taken on transit remand. Further, the investigation is on and raids are being conducted for the arrest of the remaining two accused persons," Bansal added. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33) were found murdered at their house in Hari Nagar. Sameer Ahuja, was a garment businessman who came to live in the Hari Nagar area a few months back with his family.

The 3-year-old daughter of a businessman is safe as she was sleeping at that time in her room and totally unaware of the incident. The dead bodies of women were lying on the ground floor of the house at the Kavya Beauty salon run by Shalu whereas the dead body of Sameer was lying on the first floor in a pool of blood.

The throat of both females had been cut with sharp-edged weapons and Sameer had multiple injuries on the face and head. The couple's minor daughter, who was sleeping in the first floor in the hall was alive and unharmed.

"We have investigated the entire crime scene and we also have got some leads also on which we are working and soon we nabbed the killers. The main deceased have a garment business and his wife runs a beauty salon at home also they killed house help, our investigation is on" said by Ghanshyam Bansal told ANI. According to the police, the main conspirator, who is absconding, and his girlfriend worked with Shalu in her salon.

They were sacked due to their unprofessional attitude around 10 days ago. Sameer Ahuja had also allegedly abused them. The duo felt humiliated and the main conspirator planned the murder with Sujit and Sachin. (ANI)

