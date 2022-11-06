Left Menu

Half Marathon held in Kanpur to create awareness about keeping Ganga clean

The purpose of this 10-km marathon was to connect and create awareness among the common people about keeping Kanpur healthy and Ganga clean. It was attended by a large number of people.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 11:05 IST
Half Marathon held in Kanpur to create awareness about keeping Ganga clean
Half Marathon organised in Kanpur. Image Credit: ANI
Kanpur District Administration along with civil society has organised a Half Marathon on Sunday. The purpose of this 10-km marathon was to connect and create awareness among the common people about keeping Kanpur healthy and Ganga clean. It was attended by a large number of people.

"This event has been organised to promote a healthy Kanpur on behalf of Kanpur smart city and Kanpur District Administration. This is a 10 kilometres marathon and thousands of people have participated in it so that a healthy lifestyle can be adopted", Dr Rajasekhar (Kanpur Commissioner Commissioner) said. "On the theme of Run for Ganga, this half marathon has been organised in which CEI Kanpur unit and civil society and others have come together to be a part of this event," Shiv Sharanappa (Municipal Commissioner) said.

He further said, "We expected 3,000 people to be there but surprisingly around 5,000 people have turned up." This half marathon was organized from Sarasaiah Ghat in Kanpur to Company Bagh intersection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

