Left Menu

Madurai: Six held after video went viral of miscreants assaulting 50-year-old man

Six out of seven people arrested over assaulting a 50-year-old person, while he came to pick up his daughter in Madurai Meenal Women College in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 11:11 IST
Madurai: Six held after video went viral of miscreants assaulting 50-year-old man
Visual from the incident (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six out of seven people arrested over assaulting a 50-year-old person, while he came to pick up his daughter in Madurai Meenal Women College in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. The police made arrests on Saturday after a complaint was registered at Madurai Sellur Police Station. "One out of six arrested is a college student," officials said.

According to the police, a group of youngsters were creating a ruckus, approaching the Women's College in an allegedly inebriated condition. "The brawl started over a normal incident. The youngsters assaulted the man after the 50-year-old asked the miscreants to go quietly because a funeral procession was passing by," Mohan Raj, Madurai North deputy commissioner of police told ANI.

"The group of youngsters attacked the man in front of several students in front of the college gate. Pertaining to the matter, a case was registered against seven people at Madurai Sellur Police Station. Six people including one college student have been arrested so far," the senior police officer said. "We have written a letter to the college principal of the student seeking action against him. We have directed the police to patrol the areas where the girls' college is located," Mohan Raj added. Following the incident, the police have beefed up the security near all the women's colleges in Madurai.

Earlier, a case was registered against 11 people at the Madurai Tallakulam Police Station on October 30, when a few youths entered the Lady Dok Women's College in Madurai and allegedly harassed the students there. "So far we have arrested 10 people in this case and four two-wheelers have been seized. five out of 10 arrested were college students," police said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022