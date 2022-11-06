Left Menu

Assam: Govt employee arrested for accepting bribe in Cachar

The arrested person was identified as Sribash Ghosh, muster roll employee in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar and Udharbond Territorial Road Division of Cachar district.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 11:27 IST
The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police arrested a muster roll employee in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar in Assam's Cachar district for accepting a bribe, said officials. The arrested person was identified as Sribash Ghosh, muster roll employee in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar and Udharbond Territorial Road Division of Cachar district.

The arrested accused was caught red-handed. "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sribash Ghosh, Muster Roll Employee in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar and Udharbond Territorial Road Division, demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing the issue of labour license to the complainant," said CPRO of Assam police, Rajib Saikia.

As per reports, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to take necessary legal action against the public servant. "A trap was laid on Saturday (November 5) by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the premises of the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar and Udharbond Territorial Road Division. Sribash Ghosh was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was immediately recovered from his possession and accordingly seized in the presence of independent witnesses," the CPRO of Assam police said.

A case has been registered in ACB Police Station vide ACB P.S. Case No. 53/2022 U/S 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Sribash Ghosh. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

